Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
(978) 251-4041
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Dolan Funeral Home
106 Middlesex Street
North Chelmsford, MA 01863
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Estelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Joan Estelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Joan Estelle Obituary
a longtime resident of W. Chelmsford

W. Chelmsford

Dorothy Joan Estelle, a longtime resident of W. Chelmsford, age 86, died at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Sunday August 11, 2019.

She was married to Lawrence R. Estelle Sr. with whom she celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past May 30th.

Born in S. Portland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Laura (Moody) Tapley. She graduated from S. Portland High School with the class of 1951.

Dorothy was active with the Chelmsford High School's Booster Club and very active with the W. Chelmsford United Methodist Church.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed crafts, and dogs.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Lawrence R. and his wife Melinda Estelle of Pelham, NH; daughter, Terri and her husband, Steven Biggs of Amesbury, MA; grandchildren, Harrison Biggs and his wife Callie, Hillary Covington and her husband Grant, Emily Estelle, and Cameron Estelle; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters, the late Esther Tapley, Arlene Farrington, Edyth Moulton, Helen MacCormack.

Estelle

Visiting hours Thursday from 9-11 AM, with a service at 11 AM, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial at W. Chelmsford Cemetery.

ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Dorothy Joan Estelle
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dolan Funeral Home
Download Now