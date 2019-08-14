|
a longtime resident of W. Chelmsford
W. Chelmsford
Dorothy Joan Estelle, a longtime resident of W. Chelmsford, age 86, died at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill on Sunday August 11, 2019.
She was married to Lawrence R. Estelle Sr. with whom she celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this past May 30th.
Born in S. Portland, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Laura (Moody) Tapley. She graduated from S. Portland High School with the class of 1951.
Dorothy was active with the Chelmsford High School's Booster Club and very active with the W. Chelmsford United Methodist Church.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed crafts, and dogs.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Lawrence R. and his wife Melinda Estelle of Pelham, NH; daughter, Terri and her husband, Steven Biggs of Amesbury, MA; grandchildren, Harrison Biggs and his wife Callie, Hillary Covington and her husband Grant, Emily Estelle, and Cameron Estelle; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters, the late Esther Tapley, Arlene Farrington, Edyth Moulton, Helen MacCormack.
Visiting hours Thursday from 9-11 AM, with a service at 11 AM, at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial at W. Chelmsford Cemetery.
ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
