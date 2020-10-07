1/1
Dorothy L. Cheney
Dorothy L. (Dixon) (Bernard) Cheney, of Dracut, died April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Cheney Jr. Friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Saturday, October 10, at Calvary Baptist Church, Lowell, at 10:00 a.m. (Please meet at Church.), followed by Interment in Westlawn Cemetery. Face coverings respectfully required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Shriners Burn Center, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Please see Dorothy's obituary at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home
122 Princeton Boulevard
Lowell, MA 01851
(978) 458-6841
