Dorothy L. (Dixon) (Bernard) Cheney, of Dracut, died April 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John E. Cheney Jr. Friends are invited to her Funeral Service on Saturday, October 10, at Calvary Baptist Church, Lowell, at 10:00 a.m. (Please meet at Church.), followed by Interment in Westlawn Cemetery. Face coverings respectfully required. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the Shriners Burn Center, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Blvd., Lowell. Please see Dorothy's obituary at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
.