McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
Dorothy L. Gervais Obituary
of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham

Dorothy L. Gervais, age 72, of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, died Thursday, June 20 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

Born in Lowell on July 29, 1946 she was the daughter of the late André and Anita (Bertrand) Gervais.

Dorothy was raised in Lowell and attended St. Joan of Arc grammar school and graduated from St. Joseph High School of Lowell in 1964. She went on to receive a degree from Harley Hospital in Dorchester and embarked on a long career in the health field. Dorothy worked for many years as a medical technician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center before making her way to Newton-Wellesley Hospital to work as a phlebotomist. She loved her work and was very invested in her career, Dorothy remained at Newton-Wellesley until her retirement at the age of 70. She was a longtime Stoneham resident and was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Wakefield.

She was the beloved wife of Donald R. McInnis, whom she married in October of 2014. She was the cherished sister of Claudette Lucas of Fitchburg and the aunt of Eric Lucas, also of Fitchburg. She was the cousin-in-law of Claire Coffey and her husband Andrew and their son Richard, all of Maine.

Gervais

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10am. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Monday from 4-8pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to , 125 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.



View the online memorial for Dorothy L. Gervais
Published in Lowell Sun on June 23, 2019
