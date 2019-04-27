|
Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother Tyngsborough, MA Dorothy L. (Provencher) Toupin, of Tyngsborough, died April 25, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 82. She was the wife of Leo A. Toupin for 61 years, who preceded her in death in August 2018.
Born in Lowell, MA on December 21, 1936, she was the daughter of Joseph Donat Provencher and Loretta Cecile (Dube) (Provencher) LeBlanc. Dorothy graduated from Lowell Technical School in Cosmetology using the skills she learned throughout the years, especially on her husband. In later years, Dorothy worked at Sears, dabbled in modeling for Dutchmaid clothing, and worked at Raytheon where she retired. Dorothy loved visiting her family in Florida on extended vacations and trips to Foxwoods. Her favorite past time was her weekly Bingo nights where she had a wonderful group of friends to laugh and exchange stories.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, son Leo T. and his wife Rebecca (Henderson) of Pepperell, MA, son Daniel J. and his wife Patricia Falbo-Toupin of Nashua, NH, and daughter Karen Toupin-Manser and her husband Ian Manser of Orlando, FL; brother Joseph Donat Provencher and his wife Miriam (Roarke) Provencher of Dracut; sister-in-law Claire (Dion) Toupin of Westford; sister-in-law Alice (Toupin) Mahoney and her husband Francis Mahoney of Dracut. Dorothy leaves five grandchildren, Kristen Toupin, Melissa Toupin, Brian Toupin, Erin Manser, and Patrick Manser as well as many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, sister Therese (Provencher) Toupin, and daughter Eileen T. Special thanks to the wonderful care Dorothy received at Lowell General Hospital and Merrimack Valley Hospice. Toupin Friends and family are invited to call at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Sunday, April 28 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Dorothy's Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home on Monday, April 29th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the in Massachusetts or the Merrimack Valley Hospice. To leave an online memory or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 27, 2019