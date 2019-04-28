Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Ave
Dracut, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Ave
Dracut, MA
View Map
Dorothy L. (Provencher) Toupin
of Tyngsborough

TYNGSBOROUGH - Dorothy L. (Provencher) Toupin, of Tyngsborough, age 82, died April 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Leo A. Toupin, to whom she was married for 61 years, before he predeceased her in August of 2018. She was born in Lowell, MA on December 21, 1936. Dorothy is survived by her three children, her son Leo T. of Pepperell, her son Daniel J. and his wife Patricia Falbo-Toupin of Nashua, NH, and her daughter Karen Toupin-Manser and her husband Ian Manser of Orlando, FL.

Friends and family are invited to call at the Dracut Funeral Home, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Sunday, April 28 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Dorothy's Funeral Service will take place in the Funeral Home on Monday, April 29th at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Lowell.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2019
