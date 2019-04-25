|
of Lowell Dorothy Linda Walazek, 71, of Lowell, MA died, Sunday, April 21, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital.
She was married to Bruce H. Walazek, with whom she would have celebrated their 43 wedding anniversary on May 29th.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Walter R. and Lillian H. (Wetmore) Smith. She graduated from Chelmsford High School with the class of 1965.
She retired from the Lowell Social Security Office in 2005 after 40 years of employment.
She enjoyed traveling, crocheting and attending wine tastings.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her son, Michael Walazek of Texas, a Granddaughter, Nichole Martin and her husband Jonathan Martin of Crown Point, NY, four great-grandchildren, Emilee Martin, Elysabeth Martin, Elexis Martin and Evan Martin, a brother-in-law Nelson Brake of Tyngsboro, MA, a sister-in-law, Eileen Wright of Ohio as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother Charles Wright and her sister Florence Brake. Walazek Dorothy of Lowell, MA, died Sunday, April 21. Visiting hours Sunday, 1 to 5 P.M. Funeral Monday at 11 A.M. from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD. Burial in Fairview Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorial contributions may be made to The Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Avenue, New York, NY 10065. www.mskcc.org. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 25, 2019