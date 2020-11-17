1/1
Dorothy Luella (Siekman) Cormier
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Littleton

Dorothy Luella (Siekman) Cormier, 85 of Littleton, formerly of Bedford, passed away peacefully at Care One at Concord on Saturday November 14, 2020.

Born on March 21, 1935 in Arlington, Massachusetts, Dorothy (Dot) was the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (McMasters) Siekman. As a child, she grew up in Arlington with her siblings before moving to Bedford. Dot attended Concord-Carlisle High School and graduated in 1953. Dot married and settled in Bedford. While raising her family, she worked part time at Callahan Plumbing and Shoemaker doing their bookkeeping. Dot started her work career later in life and worked and retired from Middlesex Community College. After her retirement, she moved to Littleton.

Dorothy loved cooking big family dinners for Christmas Eve, going for walks, traveling to see her family, taking cruises, dancing, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her five children; Michael and his wife Lesley (Lundgren) Cormier of Pepperell, John Cormier and Shayla Hoyt of New Boston, NH, and John's former wife Dale Cormier of Tewksbury, Thomas and his wife Kathy (Harrison) Cormier of Billerica, Carol Derleth of Lowell, and Carol's former husband Scott Derleth of Chelmsford, as well as Linda and her husband Wayne Medlin of Westford. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Robert Siekman of Louisville, CO, and her sisters Elizabeth (Siekman) MacDonald and her husband Daniel MacDonald of Underhill, VT and Barbara (Siekman) Patterson and her husband Bill Patterson of Greeley, CO. She also leaves her 9 grandchildren, Adam Cormier, Eric Cormier and his wife Jessica, Bryan Cormier and his wife Jillian, Laura Cormier, Leah Derleth, Thomas Cormier Jr., Bradley Medlin, Dana Cormier and Jenna Cormier, as well as her two great-grandchildren Landon and Vivian Cormier. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is predeceased by her brothers Charles Jr and William, and her sister Margaret (Peggy) Brown.

Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dorothy for a period of visitation on Wednesday November 18, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. Dorothy's funeral service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020, at 10:00 am in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest following the service at 11:30 am at Fox Hill cemetery, 130 Andover Road, Billerica, MA.

Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.badgerfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to:

Alzheimer's Association

225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17

Chicago, IL 60601



View the online memorial for Dorothy Luella (Siekman) Cormier

Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Badger Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Badger Funeral Home
NOV
19
Interment
11:30 AM
Fox Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BADGER FUNERAL HOMES, INC.
347 KING ST
Littleton, MA 01460-1248
(978) 486-3709
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved