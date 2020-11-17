Littleton
Dorothy Luella (Siekman) Cormier, 85 of Littleton, formerly of Bedford, passed away peacefully at Care One at Concord on Saturday November 14, 2020.
Born on March 21, 1935 in Arlington, Massachusetts, Dorothy (Dot) was the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude (McMasters) Siekman. As a child, she grew up in Arlington with her siblings before moving to Bedford. Dot attended Concord-Carlisle High School and graduated in 1953. Dot married and settled in Bedford. While raising her family, she worked part time at Callahan Plumbing and Shoemaker doing their bookkeeping. Dot started her work career later in life and worked and retired from Middlesex Community College. After her retirement, she moved to Littleton.
Dorothy loved cooking big family dinners for Christmas Eve, going for walks, traveling to see her family, taking cruises, dancing, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her five children; Michael and his wife Lesley (Lundgren) Cormier of Pepperell, John Cormier and Shayla Hoyt of New Boston, NH, and John's former wife Dale Cormier of Tewksbury, Thomas and his wife Kathy (Harrison) Cormier of Billerica, Carol Derleth of Lowell, and Carol's former husband Scott Derleth of Chelmsford, as well as Linda and her husband Wayne Medlin of Westford. Dorothy is also survived by her brother Robert Siekman of Louisville, CO, and her sisters Elizabeth (Siekman) MacDonald and her husband Daniel MacDonald of Underhill, VT and Barbara (Siekman) Patterson and her husband Bill Patterson of Greeley, CO. She also leaves her 9 grandchildren, Adam Cormier, Eric Cormier and his wife Jessica, Bryan Cormier and his wife Jillian, Laura Cormier, Leah Derleth, Thomas Cormier Jr., Bradley Medlin, Dana Cormier and Jenna Cormier, as well as her two great-grandchildren Landon and Vivian Cormier. In addition to her parents, Dorothy is predeceased by her brothers Charles Jr and William, and her sister Margaret (Peggy) Brown.
Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dorothy for a period of visitation on Wednesday November 18, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Badger Funeral Home, 347 King Street, Littleton. Dorothy's funeral service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020, at 10:00 am in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest following the service at 11:30 am at Fox Hill cemetery, 130 Andover Road, Billerica, MA.
Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Littleton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dorothy's memory to:Alzheimer's Association
225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17
Chicago, IL 60601 View the online memorial for Dorothy Luella (Siekman) Cormier