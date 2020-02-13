|
Dorothy M. (Guilmain) Brown
of Billerica; 81
Mrs. Dorothy M. "Dottie" (Guilmain) Brown, age 81 of Billerica, died peacefully on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers. She was the wife of the late Edward A. Brown.
Born and raised in Lynn, Dottie was the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Forsythe) Guilmain. She attended Lynn Schools and was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1956. Dottie had lived in Lynn for her entire life until moving to Billerica in 2006.
She had worked for many years as an Accounts Payable Clerk at the former RIS Company in Woburn.
Dottie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She also was a crafter who especially enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting. She was a member of the Community Congregational Church in Billerica and a former longtime member of the former Maple Street United Methodist Church in Lynn, as well as a former member of the Emblem Club. She loved camping, traveling to the Midwest to visit her brother in Wyoming numerous times, and Wii bowling and golf.
Dottie is survived by three children; Denise Walsh and her husband Brian of Billerica, Lisa Clement and her husband Donald of Sandown, NH, and Edward Brown of Chelmsford, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a brother Alfred Guilmain of Cody, Wyoming, 2 sisters Lillian Trecartin of Danvers, and Carol Mahar of Lynn, and many nieces and nephews. Dottie was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Kim and Tom Bowdren.
Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11:30AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE. 129), Lynn. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be on Monday February 17, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM. Donations may be made to the , The Kaplan Family Hospice House, or the . Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2020