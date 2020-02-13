Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy M. (Guilmain) Brown


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy M. (Guilmain) Brown Obituary
Dorothy M. (Guilmain) Brown
of Billerica; 81

Mrs. Dorothy M. "Dottie" (Guilmain) Brown, age 81 of Billerica, died peacefully on Sunday February 9, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers. She was the wife of the late Edward A. Brown.

Born and raised in Lynn, Dottie was the daughter of the late Alfred and Dorothy (Forsythe) Guilmain. She attended Lynn Schools and was a graduate of Lynn English High School, class of 1956. Dottie had lived in Lynn for her entire life until moving to Billerica in 2006.

She had worked for many years as an Accounts Payable Clerk at the former RIS Company in Woburn.

Dottie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She also was a crafter who especially enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting. She was a member of the Community Congregational Church in Billerica and a former longtime member of the former Maple Street United Methodist Church in Lynn, as well as a former member of the Emblem Club. She loved camping, traveling to the Midwest to visit her brother in Wyoming numerous times, and Wii bowling and golf.

Dottie is survived by three children; Denise Walsh and her husband Brian of Billerica, Lisa Clement and her husband Donald of Sandown, NH, and Edward Brown of Chelmsford, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a brother Alfred Guilmain of Cody, Wyoming, 2 sisters Lillian Trecartin of Danvers, and Carol Mahar of Lynn, and many nieces and nephews. Dottie was predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law Kim and Tom Bowdren.

Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 11:30AM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (RTE. 129), Lynn. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be on Monday February 17, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM. Donations may be made to the , The Kaplan Family Hospice House, or the . Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Solimine Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -