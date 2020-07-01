Dorothy M. "Dottie" Dillon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
…of North Reading, formerly Wilmington

No. Reading

Dorothy Marie "Dottie" (Gardner) Dillon, age 67, died peacefully on, June 27. Beloved wife and best friend for 38 years of John F. Dillon, daughter of the late John and Alice (Legrow) Gardner. She leaves a son, Sean Michael Dillon of Melrose; a daughter, Tracey Lynn Dillon and her companion Patrick Famolare of No. Reading; two sisters, Patricia Fitzpatrick and her husband Robert of Andover; Eileen McNeil of No. Reading, the wife of the late John F. McNeil; a brother-in-law, Daniel Cotter of Boston, the husband of her deceased sister Eva Cotter; her "in-laws" Paul Dillon of Derry, NH, Rosanne Dillon and her companion David Raffa of Templeton, Susan Dillon and her companion Nick Ramano of FL; dearest friends, Jackie Knight of Ashby, Susan Keeting of Wilmington, and Dottie O'Donnell of Wilmington; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Memorial Visiting Hours

With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, relatives and friends will be received on Sunday, July 12, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or via ww5.komen.org For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com For complete obituaryvisit www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Dorothy M. "Dottie" Dillon

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Tewksbury Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 30, 2020
Miss you, but glad your at peace and void of any more pain. Walk, run or fly your options are open. Love you forever, my wife, my friend xx oo xx
John dillon
Spouse
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved