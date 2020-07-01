…of North Reading, formerly Wilmington
No. Reading
Dorothy Marie "Dottie" (Gardner) Dillon, age 67, died peacefully on, June 27. Beloved wife and best friend for 38 years of John F. Dillon, daughter of the late John and Alice (Legrow) Gardner. She leaves a son, Sean Michael Dillon of Melrose; a daughter, Tracey Lynn Dillon and her companion Patrick Famolare of No. Reading; two sisters, Patricia Fitzpatrick and her husband Robert of Andover; Eileen McNeil of No. Reading, the wife of the late John F. McNeil; a brother-in-law, Daniel Cotter of Boston, the husband of her deceased sister Eva Cotter; her "in-laws" Paul Dillon of Derry, NH, Rosanne Dillon and her companion David Raffa of Templeton, Susan Dillon and her companion Nick Ramano of FL; dearest friends, Jackie Knight of Ashby, Susan Keeting of Wilmington, and Dottie O'Donnell of Wilmington; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial Visiting Hours
With strict adherence to Covid-19 health precautions and social distancing rules, relatives and friends will be received on Sunday, July 12, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 or via ww5.komen.org For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com For complete obituaryvisit www.tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.