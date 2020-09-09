of Chelmsford
Dorothy M. (Daley) Greenwood, 94, of Chelmsford died Saturday morning, September 5, 2020 at D'Youville Senior Care Center, Lowell.
She was married to Frederick W. Greenwood with whom she celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on June 23, 2020.
Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Mary Daley. She graduated from Lowell High School with the class of 1944.
Dorothy retired in 1984 from the Purity Supreme Supermarket in Nashua, NH. She had previously worked at the Purity Supreme Supermarket in Chelmsford.
She was a busy volunteer all at St. John's Church in Chelmsford including Altar Guild Committee, Hospitality Committee and Monthly Coffee Committee. She loved spending time with her friends at Church every day.
She was a proud longtime resident of Chelmsford.
Dorothy enjoyed bowling; she was on bowling teams right up until she was 90 years old. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and church friends.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Fred and his wife, Cheryl Greenwood of Mason, NH, Michael Greenwood of Tyngsboro, David and his wife, Alice Greenwood of Osterville, MA and Dennis and his wife, Donna Greenwood of Nashua, NH; nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Harold Daley and Theresa Soucier, the grandmother of the late Brian J. Dunn and the mother-in-law of the late Carol Greenwood, Michael's wife.
There are no visiting hours. Funeral Today at 10AM from the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD, with a funeral Mass at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Church. Burial in the Pine Ridge Cemetery, Chelmsford. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
