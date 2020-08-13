Inverness, FL
Dorothy M. Landry, formerly of Westford passed away on August 5, 2020 in Brooksville, FL after a long illness.
Born Dorothy Marie Donovan January 4, 1943 in Malden to Dorothy Burrows and Charles Donovan. After graduating from high school Dorothy worked until marrying and starting a family in 1965. Dorothy worked several years as an executive assistant at Sybase Inc., before retiring and moved to Florida with her husband.
Dorothy was predeceased by her beloved husband Charles J Landry, Sr.and daughter Meaghan L. Landry. She is survived by her four children Christine Landry-Terrasi and her husband, Martin Terrasi of Inverness, FL; Charles J. Landry, Jr. and his wife, Maureen Jones-Landry of Ayer; Karen Landry of Bedford; Peter Landry and his wife, Jennifer Zdon-Landry of Morrisville, NC. Dorothy was a proud grandmother of Martin Terrasi, Patrick Terrasi, Tyler Landry, Ryan Landry and Autumn Landry.
Dorothy was the 3rd of 6 children. Her parents and siblings Charles (Chuck) Donovan and John Donovan all predeceased Dorothy. She will be missed by her surviving sisters Anne Doonan of Billerica: Karen Ransom of Billerica; Elaine Johnson of Billerica as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy devoted her life to raising her family. She was known for her sense of humor and was generous to all those in need. Dorothy enjoyed time with her grandchildren, travelling and trips to the casino. She will be missed by her family and all those that she touched.
A funeral service will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Westford on Friday, Aug. 14 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pregnancy and Family Life Center 317 W. Tompkins St. Inverness, FL 34450, www.pflcenter.org
