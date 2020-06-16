lifelong resident of Lowell; 72
LOWELL
Dorothy M. Rondeau, 72, of Lowell, passed away at her home after a period of declining health on Friday, June 12, 2020.
She was born on May 11, 1948, in Lowell, She was a daughter of the late Joseph and the late Dorothy (Farley) Rondeau. She grew up in Lowell, and attended the local schools.
She was a lifelong Lowell resident, and she enjoyed playing cards, especially poker with her family. She liked to travel, and would take trips to Las Vegas or Foxwoods whenever she could. She was an avid fan of both the Patriots and the Red Sox. More than anything, being around her family and spending time with them was what meant the most to her.
She is survived by her siblings, Joseph Rondeau and his wife, Maureen Chartier of Lowell, Gloria Barrone and her husband, Anthony of N. Billerica, and Barbara Kousen and her husband, Shonn of North Hills, CA; her nieces and nephews, Lisa Willett and her husband, Erik, Adam Vazquez, Scott Rondeau, Tammy Marquis and her husband, Joe, Crystal Mello and her husband, Michael, and April Cullen and her husband, Sean. She is also survived by her grand nieces and nephews, Mia Pappas, Zach Willett, Tyler, Jenna, and Trevor Marquis, Mikey Mello, and Ava Vazquez; her cousins, Sandy Meagher of Lowell, and Sandy and Philip DuHamel of Lowell, their children, Stephanie DuHamel and Philip DuHamel and his wife, Ari of Nashua; her sister in law, Rhonda Rondeau of South Carolina; and her close friend Margret Kargbo of Lowell.
She was the sister of the late David Francis Rondeau.
Rondeau
HER FUNERAL SERVICES WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY, SHE WILL BE BURIED IN ST. MARY CEMETERY. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA, 01852, 978-458-6816, WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM,
View the online memorial for Dorothy M. Rondeau
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.