|
|
of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Dracut
Dorothy (Richardson) McQuaide, 95, of Bradenton, Florida, formerly a longtime resident of Dracut, died peacefully on January 3, 2020, in Bradenton. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond L. McQuaide.
Born in Lowell on July 9, 1924, a daughter of the late Clark and Ethel (Richardson) Richardson. She graduated from Dracut High School with the Class of 1943. After graduation, Dorothy worked as a mill stitcher at the former Pleasant Dress, Robert Leonard, Lowell Lingerie, and Lowell Dress mills.
Mrs. McQuaide was a member of the Middlesex Grange #216, Massachusetts State Grange, National Grange, and a Dracut Grange Past Master member for over fifty years. A longtime member of the Dracut Historical Society, she served on the Bicentennial Commission. She was a 4-H Leader on both state and national levels for many years.
Dorothy is survived by a daughter, Nancy Smith of Bradenton, FL, with whom she made her home, a brother, Gilbert Richardson and his wife Janet of Dracut, three nieces, Ellie Monroe, Mary Bedell, and Lee-Ann Simard, and one nephew, Edward McInnis. She was the sister of the late Arlene Simard, sister-in-law of the late Wilmer Simard, and mother-in-law of the late Michael Smith.
It being her wish, funeral services were private. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Dorothy's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Dorothy McQuaide
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 8, 2020