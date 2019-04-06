|
|
Dorothy "Dottie" (Stowe) Noel
long-time resident of Wilmington
Dorothy "Dottie"(Stowe) Noel, age 90, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Larry Noel, devoted mother of Bob Noel of Tewksbury, the late Ray Noel and Karen Noel. Loving "Nana" of Bonnie Mounsey & husband Rich of Wilmington, Nick Noel & girlfriend Erica Carfango of Tewskbury and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Mia and Jaclyn. Cherished daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Stowe.
Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Monday, April 8th from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Dorothy's Funeral Service will be held at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St., Wilmington, on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2019