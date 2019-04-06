Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilmington United Methodist Church
87 Church St.
Wilmington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Noel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy "Dottie" (Stowe) Noel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy "Dottie" (Stowe) Noel Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" (Stowe) Noel

long-time resident of Wilmington

Dorothy "Dottie"(Stowe) Noel, age 90, a long-time resident of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Larry Noel, devoted mother of Bob Noel of Tewksbury, the late Ray Noel and Karen Noel. Loving "Nana" of Bonnie Mounsey & husband Rich of Wilmington, Nick Noel & girlfriend Erica Carfango of Tewskbury and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Mia and Jaclyn. Cherished daughter of the late Ernest and Dorothy Stowe.

Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Monday, April 8th from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Dorothy's Funeral Service will be held at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 87 Church St., Wilmington, on Tuesday, April 9th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now