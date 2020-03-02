Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonough Funeral Home
14 HIGHLAND STREET
Lowell, MA 01852-3359
(978) 458-6816

Dorothy R. (Arnold) Makiej


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy R. (Arnold) Makiej Obituary
of Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD

Dorothy R. (Arnold) Makiej, 82, of Chelmsford, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Fairhaven Healthcare Center after a long illness. She was the widow of the late Peter B. Makiej who passed away in 2002.

Born March 8, 1937, in Chelmsford, she was a daughter of the late John Arnold and the late Lena (Higgins) Arnold. She was raised and educated in East Chelmsford.

Mrs. Makiej was a dedicated wife and mother. She also loved traveling, especially to Maine and also enjoyed a meal at Brown's Lobster Pound in Seabrook.

She is survived by a son, Alan P. Makiej of Chelmsford; a daughter, Brenda A. Miller of Chelmsford; two grandsons, Lawrence J. Ferreira Jr. and Mitchell J. Ferreira both of Chelmsford and a great granddaughter Kelsey Ferreira. She is also survived by her niece, Marlene A. Price, who's unconditional love and support were a constant comfort to Dot.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also the Mother of the late Linda Makiej who died January 1, 2001.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Pawtucketville unit at Fairhaven, especially Caroline, Jenny, Rose, Josephine and Tammy, for their care and compassion during Dot's final days.

Her funeral and burial will take place privately at Pine Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements by the McDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET LOWELL (978 or 800) 458-6816.

Visit www.McDonoughFuneralHome.com to send the family your condolences.



View the online memorial for Dorothy R. (Arnold) Makiej
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonough Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -