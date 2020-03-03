|
|
Douglas Lee (Doug) Deware
formerly of Townsend, MA; 81
Douglas Lee (Doug) Deware, 81, West Palm Beach, FL died at home on March 1, 2020 after suffering a lengthy illness.
Born March 9, 1938, Doug spent his early years growing up in Townsend, MA and later graduating from Westford Academy with the class of 1956. He went on to serve in the Air Force and in 1962 married his love, the late, Janet Wilson. They raised their three children, daughters Lyn Deware O'Toole and Lori Deware and son, William (Bill) Deware in Westford, MA. Doug was a lieutenant on the Westford Police Department for many years before retiring in 1986 and heading south to Florida. In Florida he would continue his career in law enforcement joining the Palm Beach Sheriff's Department. An avid golfer, Doug could boast that he shot a hole in one both as a "righty" and as a "lefty". He loved his sports and he loved to tell a story or two to anyone that would listen.
Doug is survived by his children, Lyn Deware O'Toole and husband, James of Derry NH, Lori Deware of Fryeburg, Maine and William (Bill) Deware and wife, Chris of Nashua, NH and two grandsons, Austin O'Toole and Ryan O'Toole of Derry, NH. In addition, he is survived by his sisters Carol Derosiers of Townsend, MA (formerly of Fitchburg), and Mary Ann Haberlein and Theodore of Fitchburg, MA. Doug was predeceased by his wife, Janet Esther Wilson, brother, Basil (Bill) Deware and sister Kathy O'Flahaven.
Funeral services private.
Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, Delray Beach, FL (www.LorneandSons.com)
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 3, 2020