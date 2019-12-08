|
Douglas R. Johnston, 77, formerly of Westford and Naples, FL, recently of Exeter, NH, passed away peacefully on his wedding anniversary, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at High Pointe House, Haverhill, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Marjorie (Warren) Johnston with whom he shared 37 years of marriage. He was born in Winchester, MA on February 4, 1942, and was a son of the late Lawrence S. and Eleanor (Pardue) Johnston.
Doug was raised in Westford, and was a graduate of Mt. Hermon School with the class of 1959. After attending Colby College; he was a longtime realtor as owner of Stony Brook Realty in Westford. He served as a Westford Town Selectman for two terms from 1975-1981. Doug spent many years living in Naples, FL where he held the position of Patient Advocate at the Willow and also did volunteer work for the Parkinson's Association of Southwest Florida and St. Matthew's House where he assisted the homeless. Douglas was a Friend of Bill W. for over 40 years, and dear to his heart were the many people he sponsored. He loved music, and enjoyed playing the banjo with a folk group. His favorite work was Handel's Messiah. He was an avid tennis player and participated in many local tournaments. He also formed one of the earliest Frisbee teams in New England. He especially enjoyed playing backgammon with his granddaughter Anna who beat him often. Most important to Douglas was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his loving wife, Douglas leaves his sons; Bruce Johnston and his wife Kim of Bethel, ME, Jeff Johnston and his wife Hilary of Boston, his step-daughters; Betsy Hall and her husband Tim of Westford, and Lorie Bennett and her husband Craig of Groton, his sisters; Susan Sheedy and her husband Joseph of Chelmsford, and Linda Emerson and her husband Brad of Chelmsford, and his grandchildren; T.J. Hall, Dylan Copp, Kameryn Hall, Caroline Johnston, Presley Bennett, Reid Johnston, Anna Johnston, Samantha Bennett, and Maisy Johnston. He is also survived by many nieces, nephew, in-laws, and friends.
Will be held on Monday from 4 - 7 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 o'clock. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Bldg. 9, Lawrence, MA 01843 or www.hospicefed.org. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
