|
|
of Billerica
Duane E. LeDoux of Billerica passed away on June 10, 2019 at the age of 85 in Burlington.
Duane was born on April 17, 1934 in Illinois to the late Earl E. and Kathryn R. LeDoux. He proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer before retiring. He remained active with the VFW in Billerica.
He was the loving husband of the late Jean LeDoux. Family was everything to Duane who is remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle to many. His greatest joy was spending time with family and working in his yard.
He is survived by six children, James Foley of Virginia, Renee LeDoux Barker and husband Gary of Noblesville, IN, Mark LeDoux and wife Kaite of McKinney, TX, Heide LeDoux Mullins of Kokomo, IN, Cathy Olson and husband Mark of Merrimack, NH and Kelley Furtado and husband Jeff of Billerica; his sister Bonnie LeDoux Piech of Indiana; 14 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Jack Miller and Gene Miller of Indiana.
A private Family Remembrance will be held at a later date. Guestbook online at www.burnsfuneralhome.
View the online memorial for Duane E. LeDoux
Published in Lowell Sun on June 13, 2019