Duane Lee Bradbury

Duane Lee Bradbury Obituary
Duane Lee Bradbury
formerly of Lowell, MA

Duane Lee Bradbury, of Conway, NH., passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019.

He was born in Lowell, on December 12, 1939. He attended Lowell schools and he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.

Surviving him is his loving wife Catherine, his sons, Scott and Erik, daughters' Karen and Debbie, sister, Lois and her husband Ernest Gunther. He also leaves his grandchildren and his great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Duane had a wonderful life and he will be sadly missed.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 3, 2019
