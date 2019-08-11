|
of Tyngsborough, MA; 37
Dustin Jacob Deranian, 37, of Tyngsborough, MA passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his home. He was born on August, 21, 1981 in Windham, NH to Beth (Bell) and Dee J. Deranian. He attended local schools, graduated from Salem High School, and went on to study computer science at college. Dustin worked as a Senior Network Administrator for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Executive Office of Technology Services and Security. He had been employed for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for 11 years.
Dustin put the needs of others before himself and epitomized the phrase "Do no harm." He was a master at not drawing attention to himself. He could take a complicated problem and solve it in very few words. His many friends describe him as generous, thoughtful and kind. He had a way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and accepted. He loved to find the perfect gift to give someone. He had a great sense of humor and was always making jokes. Dustin was a voracious reader and loved online computer games. His other interests included motorcycling, paddle boarding, and kayaking. Dustin was very loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Beth Bell Lavoie and Robert Lavoie of Windham; his father and step-mother, Dee and Lianne Deranian of Windham; his sister, Heather Deranian and her husband Bruce Hoitt of Vermont; his nieces and nephews, Leila, Marleigh, and Aidan Hoitt; his step- siblings, Bryan and Malyssa Deranian; his grandparents William and Beatrice Lavoie, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He also leaves his many lifelong friends who will miss him dearly. He also loved his cat, Scratch.
The family would like to express sincere gratitude for the love, support and friendship of Dustin's friend Bobby Melaragni and his cousin Clint Lagasse.
Calling hours will be held at the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9-11AM followed by a funeral service to be held at Church of the Transfiguration, 1 Hood Road, Derry, NH 03038.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics MA, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752, or Community Therapeutic Day School, 187 Spring Street, Lexington, MA 02421.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 11, 2019