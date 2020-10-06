former Wang Employee; 88
TEWKSBURY
E. Jane (Garofalo) DeGregorio, age 88, an active member of Tewksbury's Senior Community, died peacefully at the Atrium Assisted Care Center in North Chelmsford, Monday, October 5, 2020. She was the beloved wife for sixty-two years of William J. "Billy D." DeGregorio, who died on June 27, 2020.
"Jane" was born in Waterloo, New York, one of seven children of the late Peter and Rose (Allesio) Garofalo, and raised in N.Y. After her marriage to Bill, they lived in Long Island New York, before coming to Tewksbury in 1970.
She worked at Wang Laboratories, and also as a Medical Technician for the Red Cross in Rochester, NY, Clifton Springs, NY, Islip, NY, and Boston, MA.
She was a Communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church in Andover.
She leaves her daughter, Diane Mailloux and her husband Arthur of Lowell; a son, Robert A. DeGregorio of Tewksbury; adored grandchildren, Michelle and William Mailloux, Cameron and Adam DeGregorio, the late Owen William DeGregorio; former daughter-in-law, Connie (Gaspar) Simmons of Waterbury, VT; sister-in-law, Marie Garofalo of TN; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her siblings, the late Carmella Dimon, Arthur, Annie, Ralph, James, and Victor Emmanual Garofalo.
Arrangements
Visiting hours Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 8512950. Friends may gather for her Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 8, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 198 Haggetts Pond Rd., Andover, which will be live streamed at www.sainrtroberts.net
Burial at St. Mary Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the William DeGregorio Sports Award Scholarship Fund, c/o T.M.H.S., 320 Pleasant St. Tewksbury, MA 01876 will be appreciated. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com
