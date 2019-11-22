|
Loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother
Marlborough and formerly Billerica– E. Jane Doherty, age 76, passed away on November 20, 2019 with her entire immediate family by her side. Cause of death was a fast-moving bile duct cancer. Jane was grateful to have had an extra 16 years of life as a result of a kidney transplant with her son Abe as the donor. She recently celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary with her beloved husband John T. Doherty.
Jane was born in Arlington on August 8, 1943, a daughter of the late George V. and M. Lillian (Dennen) Garland. She lived in Billerica for 45 years and in Marlborough for the past five years. Jane attended Matignon High School and received her nursing degree from Boston College. She was a Registered Nurse and a supervisor at Winchester Hospital and later worked as a nurse for the Billerica school system.
Jane was known for having a twinkle in her eye and a silly sense of humor. A social butterfly who loved to connect with people, Jane was beloved by her neighbors and friends. She loved to garden, solve crosswords, knit, and bake cookies. She was President of the League of Women Voters in Billerica and served as a Town Meeting Member. Her fun-loving and caring legacy lives on in her children and grandchildren; Sean Doherty (Emma, Noah, Liam) of Canton, Sara Doherty (Ava, Lauren) of East Greenwich, RI, Abe Doherty (Wonder) of Pleasant Hill, CA and Bethann Nigg (Tyler, Trevor) of Littleton.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday at the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica from 1-4 p.m. A private burial will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Consider planting some flowers this spring and spreading some silliness in Jane's honor, or donate to the . Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 22, 2019