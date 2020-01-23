Lowell Sun Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
796 Boston Rd.
Billerica, MA
View Map
E. Jane Renna


1936 - 2020
E. Jane Renna Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother

Great Grandmother and Sister

Billerica – E. Jane Renna – Age 83, beloved wife of Patrick R. Renna Sr. died Monday in Billerica surrounded by her family.

She was born in Cambridge, March 23, 1936 a daughter of the late John J. and Marie (Bruno) McCarthy and was raised in Cambridge. Jane later moved to Billerica where she raised her family before moving to Chelmsford and then back to Billerica.

She was an active communicant of St. Mary Church in Billerica and Chelmsford and was a CCD Teacher and volunteered at St. Mary Church in Billerica.

Besides her husband, Jane is survived by her loving children, Stacey Renna of Lowell, Patrick Renna Jr. and his wife Andrea of Westford, Robyn Farrell of Billerica, Melissa Jenkins and her husband Steven of Billerica, Rebecca Chaffee and her husband Jason of Billerica and mother-in-law to Sal Ferreira of Andover; her brother, Chester McCarthy of Lincoln; her sisters, Patricia Brady of Jensen Beach, FL and Helen VanNostrand and Kathleen McCarthy of The Villages, FL. She is also survived by her beloved 16 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Jennifer Ferreira, mother-in-law of the late Robert Farrell and sister of the late John McCarthy Jr. and Margaret Murphy.

Her funeral will be held Saturday from the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 66 Concord Rd., Billerica at 9 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church, 796 Boston Rd., Billerica at 10 a.m. Relatives and friend respectfully invited. Visiting hours will be held Friday from 3-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the House of Hope, www.houseofhopelowell.org/donate/ Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Funeral Director Dean M. Laurendeau. www.sweeneymemorialfh.com



View the online memorial for E. Jane Renna
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
