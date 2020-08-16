The Villages
On July 30 Earland (Bud) W. Tuttle, Jr. of The Villages, FL passed away surrounded by his loving family following a short illness. He was born in Newport, Rhode Island on December 8, 1941 to Earland W. Tuttle Sr. and Helen Dai (Flynn) and was raised in Dorchester. He was a proud graduate of Boston Technical High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology (1962).
Bud is survived by his wife, Grace (Boutwell) Morse, daughters, Laurie Ann Kinsella (Dan Hunt), Amy (Jim) Buck, Dina (Mario) Grasso and Amy Morse (Doug) Gath. His 11 grandchildren, Lindsay, Ariana, Jessica, Austin, Emily, Aidan, Kara, Mario III, David, Abby, and Harrison will greatly miss his company, his sense of humor and his patient wisdom. The family is eagerly awaiting the September arrival of his first great granddaughter, Bria Grace.
In 2016 Bud relocated with his wife Grace to the Villages, FL where he enjoyed golfing and volunteering at the Wildwood Food Pantry. He genuinely enjoyed a relaxing game of golf with everyone he met, especially those new to the game as he was a gentle and patient teacher. Prior to his retirement, Bud was employed for more than 30 years as a Mechanical Engineer by Hewlett Packard and several of its subsidiaries.
Additional survivors include his brother, David (Diane) Tuttle, his sister, Dai (Patrick) Morehouse and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends like family and workmates. He was predeceased by his wife Donna (McKellar), sister Diane Marshman and brother Scott.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Owl Diner Charities, Box 2182, Highland Station, Lowell, MA 01851 or to Wildwood Food Pantry, 300 Mason Street, Wildwood, FL 34785. Due to the restrictions imposed by COVID, all services will be private. Arrangements under the care of the SWEENEY MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, Billerica www.sweeneymemorialfh.com View the online memorial for Earland W. Tuttle