Edgar J. Sidon
1931 - 2020
of Andover, MA

Edgar J. Sidon, 89, a Naval veteran and longtime resident of Andover, MA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Ed was born on March 18, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Hans and Hannah Sidon.As a young man, he resided in Methuen, MA with his two younger sisters and his parents, who had emigrated from Germany. After completing his education, Ed served in the United States Navy. Upon return from his military service, he married Phyllis Shirton of Methuen, MA and had three children. Ed worked in Lowell, MA for many years at Fred C. Church Insurance and then as owner of Commonwealth Insurance.

In 1986, Ed married his wife, Doris. The couple would enjoy spending time at the beach in both Florida and locally at Hampton Beach. They were both active in their church where they would sing in the choir and gather with close friends.

He is survived by his wife Doris of Andover, his three children, David Sidon and his wife Christine of Gloucester, MA, Jim Sidon and his wife Marlene of Roswell, GA, and Cathy Day and her husband Joe of Dracut, MA, his sisters Ruth Fleischmann-Colgan and Betty Casey, along with 6 grandchildren and 1 great- grandchild. Ed will be missed by many dear friends and care givers.

Sidon

Interment will be private on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Methuen, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, 189 Haggetts Pond Road, Andover, MA 01810.

www.saintroberts.net

Arrangements are in the care of Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home in Methuen, MA. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dewhirstfuneral.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Interment
