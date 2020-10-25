Fitchburg
Edith M. (Anderson) Lowney, age 92, a resident of Fitchburg, formerly of Westford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital in Leominster with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Edmund P. Lowney with whom she shared 70 years of marriage until his passing in 2019. Edith was born on October 23, 1927 in Amherst, NH, and was a daughter of the late Gustave and Hilma (Monson) Anderson. Edith was a graduate of Westford Academy. Her parents owned Anderson Fruit Farm in Westford where she spent most of her time helping her family around the farm. For many years, she worked at the Westford and Marlborough Welfare Departments as the Director of Welfare before her retirement. Edith was the former director of the Westford Housing Authority. She enjoyed quilting in her spare time and was a member of the Chelmsford Quilters Club. Edith was the loving mother of Marjorie Petalas of Cocoa Beach, FL, and the late Patricia Taylor; cherished grandmother of Karen Saunders and her husband, Michael of Gardner, MA, David Petalas and his wife, Jeanna White of Pepperell, MA and Michael Clary of Gulf Shores, AL; great-grandmother of Rebecca Cavanaugh and Kimberly Smith; great-great-grandmother of Austin, Audriana, Katarina, Jackson and Easton; and sister of Shirley Anderson of Methuen, MA and Beverly Anderson of Chelmsford, MA. Edith was predeceased by her siblings Barbara Maffee, John Anderson, Andrew Anderson and Carl Anderson. Funeral Services and Interment were held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM
and find us on Facebook. View the online memorial for Edith M. Lowney