longtime resident of Westford
Edmund Francis Donnelly, 81, a longtime resident of Westford, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Lowell General Hospital.
He was married to the late Margaret F. (Gault) Donnelly who died May 17, 2004.
Born in Boston, MA he was the son of the late Daniel and Ann (Barker) Donnelly. He graduated from Somerville High School with the class of 1956.
He proudly served with the U.S. Army.
He was employed with Market Basket in Westford in the produce department. Previously, he worked at Stop n Shop and Star Market.
He was a member and Past President of the Fletcher Club in Westford.
He was a member of the Irish American Club in Malden, the AW Vinal Post 313, and the American Legion in Chelmsford.
Edmund enjoyed bowling, darts, and playing and umping softball. He was an avid New England sports fan.
He was a communicant of St. John the Evangelist Church.
Edmund is survived by his daughters, Margie Engberg of Athol, and Missy Falconer of Westford; four grandchildren, Renee and James Engberg, and William (Billy) and Marissa Falconer; a great-granddaughter Zoe Bodinizzo; brothers, James and his wife Camille Donnelly of Saugus, MA, and Thomas Donnelly of Peabody, MA; sisters, Ann Port and her husband George of Newburyport, MA, and Ellen Morel of Manchester, NH, and many nieces and nephews.
He was the father in law of the late Jim Engberg and brother of the late Daniel and Stephen Donnelly, Mary Davison, Frances Zand, Elizabeth Sim, and Kathleen Manz.
DONNELLY
A virtual wake will be Thursday from 10 to 11am at DOLANFUNERALHOME.COM followed by an 11 virtual Funeral Mass at Chelmsfordcatholic.org St. John's Church livelink.Private burial to follow in Pinegrove Cemetery, Westford. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in his name to the .ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 24, 2020