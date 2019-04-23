|
longtime resident of Westford
and recently of Fitchburg WESTFORD Edmund Paul Lowney, a longtime resident of Westford, and recently of Fitchburg, passed away at UMass Memorial Health Alliance in Leominster on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Edith M. (Anderson) Lowney with whom he would have celebrated 71 years of marriage in August.
He was born in Marlborough on November 18, 1923 and was a son of the late Edmund Paul Lowney, Sr. and Gertrude (Parks) Lowney.
Edmund was raised in Maynard before moving to Westford. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. Edmund enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at Lake Winnipesaukee.
In addition to being the beloved husband of Edith, Edmund is the loving father of Marjorie Petalas of South Dakota, and the late Patricia Taylor, cherished grandfather of Karen Saunders and her husband Michael of Gardner, MA, David Petalas and his wife Jeanna White of Pepperell, MA and Michael Clary of Gulf Shores, AL, great-grandfather of Rebecca Cavanaugh and Kimberly Smith and great-great-grandfather of Austin, Audriana, Katarina and Jackson. Lowney Visiting Hours will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Thursday at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Edmund's memory to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or . For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
