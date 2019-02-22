|
|
Edna H. Stevens of Dunstable
Edna H. Stevens of Dunstable died Feb. 19, 2019. Visiting hours Fri. 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Service Sat. at 1:30pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Memorials may be made in her name to the Nashoba Nursing & Hospice Services, 3 Patterson Rd., Shirley, MA 01464, or Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, 191 Foster St., Littleton, MA 01460. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 22, 2019