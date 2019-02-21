Edna Hersey Stevens

of Dunstable, MA



Mrs. Edna Hersey Stevens, 93, a lifelong resident of Dunstable, MA died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



She was married to Mr. M. Robie Stevens with whom she celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on October 2, 2018.



Born in Nashua, NH on April 21, 1925, the daughter of the late Frank and Rena (Drew) Hersey. She was a graduate of Groton High School with the class of 1943.



She was employed as an Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Schools with the Groton-Dunstable Regional School Dept. from 1961 until her retirement in 1990.



She was an active member of Dunstable Congregational Church.



She was a member of Dunstable Grange 31, and the Dunstable Senior Citizens Club. She was also an active library volunteer at the Swallow-Union School in Groton.



Besides her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Helen Stevens of Brooksville, FL, three daughters and two sons-in-law, Joyce and William Imig of Denver, CO, Jayne and Peter Girouard of Dunstable, MA, and Karen Stevens also of Dunstable, two sisters, Ruth Rogers, and Marion Taylor of Dunstable, MA, ten grandchildren, James Stevens, Jill Desfosses, Sara Zolik, Scott Imig, Kari Campbell, Steven Imig, Peter Girouard, Carl Girouard, Zeb Tim Girouard, and Curtis Fournier; thirteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and close family friends.



She was the great-grandmother of the late Elsie Campbell and Jordan Desfosses, and the sister of the late Priscilla Rich.



STEVENS - Edna H. Stevens of Dunstable died Feb. 19, 2019. Visiting hours Fri. 4 to 7 PM. Funeral Service Sat. at 1:30pm at the DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., N. CHELMSFORD, MA. Burial in Central Cemetery, Dunstable. Memorials may be made in her name to the Nashoba Nursing & Hospice Services, 3 Patterson Rd., Shirley, MA 01464, or Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley, 191 Foster St., Littleton, MA 01460. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary