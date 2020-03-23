|
Loving mother, grandmother,
LOWELL
Edna Lorraine (Venezia) Wyatt of Lowell, died March 18, 2020 at Blaire House in Tewksbury after a lengthy illness, aged 84 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Wyatt, with whom she had shared 58 years of marriage at the time of his death in 2011.
Born in East Boston on June 6, 1935, Lorraine was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Graton) Venezia. She attended East Boston schools, and after graduating from East Boston High, she worked as an administrative assistant for the Sheraton Hotel in Boston. She and Peter married in 1953 and settled in North Billerica where they raised their three children.
After spending time running an inn and a farm in New Hampshire, she and Peter moved to Lowell to be near their children. She spent her later years immersed in the love and joy of her lifelong spouse and family.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia A. Lessard and Kathleen A. Wyatt, both of Nashua, NH; a son, William J. Wyatt and his wife Henrietta of Tewksbury; nine grandchildren, Derek L. Patterson, April Lessard, Kristen Lessard, Heather Bowman, Thomas Bowman, Melissa Bowman, Tessa B. Wyatt, Kenzie Wyatt, and Lily E. Wyatt; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Lorraine is also survived by a sister, Gail Hilton and her husband Bob, and several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine's services were held privately. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (). Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please leave a message of condolence for the family at
www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 23, 2020