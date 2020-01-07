|
formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 78
LACONIA
Edna Louise Avery, 78, of Weirs Blvd, died on January 1, 2020, at Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith.
Edna was born on March 4, 1941, in Stoughton, MA, the daughter of the late Edgar and Hattie (Holmes) Witt.
Edna, and her husband Bill resided in Chelmsford, MA, for 33 years before moving to Laconia, NH. She spent summers on Lake Winnipesaukee and winters in Punta Gorda, Florida.
Edna loved spending time in Florida and traveling. She also loved jet skiing, boating, doing puzzles, word searches, gambling, playing Bingo, Yahtzee, and Spinners. Most of all, Edna loved spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the most important of all to her.
Edna is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, William Avery, Sr., three children and their spouses, Sean Avery and his wife Erica of Laconia, NH, William Avery, Jr. and his wife Cassandra of Litchfield, NH, and a daughter, Deborah and her husband Scott Stevens of Rindge, NH; six grandchildren, Courtney Goddard, Kyle Stevens, Ashlee Stevens, Taylor Avery, Emily Avery and Ryder Avery and two great grandchildren, Jade and Cali Goddard. Edna also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Charlotte Witt, and a niece, Patti Witt, along with many other loving extended family members and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Edna was predeceased by her brother, George Witt.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 1:00pm, also at the funeral home.
Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made out to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.WilkinsonBeane.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020