Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
(603) 524-4300
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
164 Pleasant Street
Laconia, NH 03246
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Garfield Street
Laconia, NH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Avery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Louise Avery


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Louise Avery Obituary
formerly of Chelmsford, MA; 78

LACONIA

Edna Louise Avery, 78, of Weirs Blvd, died on January 1, 2020, at Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith.

Edna was born on March 4, 1941, in Stoughton, MA, the daughter of the late Edgar and Hattie (Holmes) Witt.

Edna, and her husband Bill resided in Chelmsford, MA, for 33 years before moving to Laconia, NH. She spent summers on Lake Winnipesaukee and winters in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Edna loved spending time in Florida and traveling. She also loved jet skiing, boating, doing puzzles, word searches, gambling, playing Bingo, Yahtzee, and Spinners. Most of all, Edna loved spending time with her family and friends. Her grandchildren were the most important of all to her.

Edna is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, William Avery, Sr., three children and their spouses, Sean Avery and his wife Erica of Laconia, NH, William Avery, Jr. and his wife Cassandra of Litchfield, NH, and a daughter, Deborah and her husband Scott Stevens of Rindge, NH; six grandchildren, Courtney Goddard, Kyle Stevens, Ashlee Stevens, Taylor Avery, Emily Avery and Ryder Avery and two great grandchildren, Jade and Cali Goddard. Edna also leaves behind a sister-in-law, Charlotte Witt, and a niece, Patti Witt, along with many other loving extended family members and dear friends. In addition to her parents, Edna was predeceased by her brother, George Witt.

Avery

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 11:00am-1:00pm at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.

A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 1:00pm, also at the funeral home.

Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made out to , 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA 01104.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.WilkinsonBeane.com.



View the online memorial for Edna Louise Avery
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -