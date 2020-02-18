|
|
...of Tewksbury; 87
TEWKSBURY
Edna M. (Drinkwater) Piantaggini, age 87, died Friday, February 14, in Lowell. Beloved wife for 67 years, of the late Daniel Robert Piantaggini Sr., daughter of the late John and Elma "Daisy" (Corney) Drinkwater,
She leaves three sons, Daniel Piantaggini and his wife Kathy (Murch) of Pepperell, Donald Piantaggini and his wife Susan (Gianetta) of Pepperell, and David Piantaggini and his wife Sandra (Petullo) of Hudson, NH; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a sister, Joan Desjardins and her husband George of Haverhill; sisters-in-law, Rachele Hadley of Methuen, and Angie Piantigini of Lawrence; many nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her siblings, John "Jack" Drinkwater, Jean Williams, Barbara Botting, and Edith Foote.
Arrangements
Visiting hours Thursday, Feb. 20, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main Sts. (Rte. 38) TEWKSBURY CENTER, Ph. (800 in MA or 978) 851 2950. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, Feb. 21, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by burial in St. Mary-Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Lawrence MA. Flowers are welcome or memorials to the , 1355 Peachtree Street, NE – Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309 or visit arthritis.org are encouraged. For complete obituary see: tewksburyfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Edna M. Piantaggini
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 18, 2020