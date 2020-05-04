Edna M. Roy, 89, of Lowell, died on April 28 of natural causes. She was born in Lawrence on September 13, 1930, the daughter of Alfred J. and Regina (Guilmette) Michaud, the seventh of eight children. She graduated from St. Anne's High School in Lawrence. She was the widow of Paul J. Roy, with whom she shared 42 years of marriage until his passing in 1997.
She was the loving mother to five children, Russell Roy, of Manchester NH, Dennis Roy of Lawrence, Mark Roy and his wife Katherine, of Merrimack, NH, Paula Menard and her husband Jules of Hollis, NH and Kenneth Roy of Merrimack, NH.
She resided in Lowell for many years, later moving to Tewksbury and most recently the D'Youville Saab Residence for Assisted Living.
After raising her family, she worked at the IRS in Andover for many years. She enjoyed traveling and visited many places around the United States, often with her sister, Theresa. In her younger days she enjoyed sewing, making clothes for herself and her daughter. She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bingo. She was a practicing Catholic and a communicant of local parishes.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul and siblings Robert, Raymond, Claire, Norman, Theresa Caouette and Alphonse, and her lifelong friends Dorothy Fournier and Therese Desbiens. Besides her children, she is survived by her brother Richard and his wife Julie, of New York, her sister-in-law Claire Beaulieu of Quincy, and nine grandchildren: Evan Roy, Samantha Roy, Paul Menard, Stephanie Menard, Isabelle Menard, Danielle Roy, Laurie Roy, Natalie Roy, Nicholas Roy and Melissa Morin, former daughter-in-law Marianne Roy, and many nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.
Arrangements - A memorial Mass for Edna will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Laurin Funeral Home, Lowell - www.LaurinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun from May 4 to May 31, 2020.