1/
Edna R. (Boyle) King
TEWKSBURY

Edna R. (Boyle) King, of Tewksbury, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. She was the widow of the late Thomas F. King who passed away in March of 2007.

A daughter of the late Frederick T. Boyle and the late Marion R. (Renaud) Boyle, she was born in Lowell, was educated in the local schools and attended the University of Lowell.

She made her longtime home in Lowell and was a lifelong communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. Edna worked as an accountant and business manager for Ivy Hall at the University of Lowell and at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill prior to her retirement.

She is survived by her two daughters and their partners, Lynn King (P. Lynn Gravbelle) of Townsend, and Karen King (Robert Noble) of Connecticut; her brother, Raymond Boyle and his wife, Alice, of Lowell; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the mother of the late Mary E. King and she was also predeceased by her two sisters.

HER PRIVATE FUNERAL MASS AT THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH AND BURIAL AT ST. PATRICK CEMETERY WILL TAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2020. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE MAKE DONATIONS IN HER NAME TO THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL MA 01852. PLEASE VISIT WWW.MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM TO SEND THE FAMILY AN E-CONDOLENCE.



View the online memorial for Edna R. (Boyle) King

Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME
187 NESMITH ST.
Lowell, MA 01852-2825
978-452-6361
October 6, 2020
