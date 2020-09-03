Lowell
Eduardina 'Dina' Maria (Quaresma) Silva, 66, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at her home with her family by her side after more than a year long battle with cancer.
A daughter of the late Domingos Quaresma and the late Maria Tomas, she was born October 22, 1953, in Pico, Azores, Portugal and was educated and attended college in Rio de Janeiro. At a young age she moved to Brazil with her family where she made her home for more than thirty years before coming to the United States where she settled in Lowell.
While living in Brazil, Dina worked in sales, and after coming to the United States, she retired at an early age to care for her mother to whom she was very dedicated until her passing in 2013. Eduardina will be fondly remembered by family and friends for her kind soul and caring nature and her love of family, especially her grandchildren.
Her survivors include her sons, Pablo Monteiro and his wife, Cristiane, of Ft. Myers, FL, and Thiago Quaresma and his wife, Sonia, of Lowell; her four grandchildren, Jordan Monteiro, Joshua Monteiro, Maveric Quaresma, and Katia Quaresma; her dear friends, Debora De Oliveira of Lowell and Giselle Santos of Lowell; as well as several nieces and nephews in Portugal and the United States.
HER FUNERAL WAS HELD PRIVATELY FROM THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL 978-458-6816. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM View the online memorial for Eduardina 'Dina' Maria Silva