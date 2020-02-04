|
Eduardo (Speedy) Rosario
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend
Eduardo (Speedy) Rosario was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. He passed away from natural causes in his home in Lowell, MA Tuesday, January 21, 2020 surrounded by his wife and children and grandkids. Eduardo is survived by the love of his life Nancy Rotondo, who has committed her life to him. His children Melissa Rotondo and spouse April Rotondo of Lowell, MA., Hector Rosairo of Lowell, MA., Stephanie Cruz of New York. Stacey Cruz of New York, his step kids Amanda Porter and her husband Randy Porter of Manchester, NH, Lisa Reid of Lowell, William Potter and his wife Melinda Potter of Alaska, his two sisters Daisy Rodriguez of Florida, Liz Cruz of New York, his 6 grandsons & 2 granddaughters and lots of nieces and nephews and cousins. We will be holding a Celebration Of Life February 21, 2020 from 7pm to 11pm at the Centerville Social Club, 364 West Sixth St., Lowell, MA.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 4, 2020