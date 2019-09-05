|
faithful and loving husband,
father, and friend
On September 1, 2019, Edward A. Fowler, faithful and loving husband, father, and friend, died at the age of 82. Ed (Eddie) was born in Roxbury, Massachusetts in August 1937 to Edward and Catheryn Fowler. A veteran, Ed served in the U.S. Navy on several tours in the Mediterranean and Caribbean. Afterward, he worked for more than four decades for several Massachusetts companies, starting as a welder and machinist and eventually retiring as an engineering model maker from the Agfa Corporation in Wilmington, MA. In retirement, Ed moved to New London, NH where he applied his love of building and gardening to create a beautiful home with his wife of 60 years, Josephine (Jo), to whom he was a constant and loving companion. Ed loved to fish with his grandson and grand-niece and nephews. For many years and until his illness Ed also worked part-time as a maintenance engineer at the New London Inn, where he was well-loved by many friends. Ed was known by family, friends, and neighbors as someone who was trustworthy, caring and helpful and who was "always there" when needed.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catheryn, his brothers, Daniel and Richard, and by his son, Christopher. He is survived by his loving wife, Josephine, his son, Mark, his brother, Thomas, his grandchildren, Bryan, Jennifer, McKenzie, and McKayla, and his great-granddaughter, Avery.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at St. Mary's Cemetery, River Road at 11:00 AM in North Tewksbury, Massachusetts. Condolences may be left c/o Chadwick's Funeral Home in New London, NH at www.chadwickfuneralservice.com. Donations in Ed's honor may be made to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center or to the Lake Sunapee Region VNA and Hospice.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 5, 2019