Hudson, NH
Hudson, NH
Edward Arthur Lemieux, 87, of Hudson, NH died Sunday December 15, 2019.
He was born in Agawam, Massachusetts on August 6, 1932. He married the love of his life, Marlene, on August 25, 1951 and during their 67 years together they lived all over New England, including Seekonk, MA, Malone, NY, Concord, NH and Chelmsford, MA before retiring to Hudson, NH.
Edward worked for Sears for over forty years, beginning as a stock boy in Springfield, MA and retiring as Store Manager at Nashua, NH. His Sears service was broken only by a stint in the U.S. Army during the Korean war, where he earned the National Defense Service medal. He gave back to the community by serving in the Chamber of Commerce and supporting numerous charities.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed travel, golf, playing cards, watching sports, telling stories and anything Frank Sinatra sang. Gifted in math he loved to track all kinds of statistics from sports, savings; even his weight. His friends will remember his positive, upbeat attitude and his willingness to help with anything anyone needed, noting with a big smile, "Of course I can help! It's my day off!"
Edward will be forever remembered by four daughters: Karlene Lemieux, Andrea (Michael) Mahoney, Melanie (Michael) Rebelo, and Jennifer Lemieux. He is also survived by five grandsons Daniel (Lisa), Timothy (Joanna), Jacoby, Noah, and Kellen and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Marlene, his sister Cecile and his brother Wilfred.
A celebration of Edward's life will be held on Saturday January 11, 2020, at the Cremation Society of New Hampshire located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH 03104. Calling hours begin at 10 AM followed by a memorial service at 12 PM. Light refreshments will follow at 1 PM at the same location.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 18, 2019