U.S. Navy and National Guard Veteran
Billerica – Edward C. Riordon, Age 92, husband of the late June E. (Montgomery) Riordon died Thursday at The Pines of Newmarket.
He was born in Boston, a son of the late Joseph and Marion (Hamilton) Riordon and lived in Billerica since 1956. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War.
Ed was employed as a Mechanic at Lannan Chevrolet and then worked at Hertz Truck Rental. He later worked as a Truck Driver for Roy Brother's Trucking for 20 years prior to his retirement.
He is survived by his sons, Stephen Riordon and his wife Carol of Tilton, NH, Daniel Riordon and his wife Dale of Milton, NH and James Riordon and his wife Cyndi of Epping, NH; his sisters, Charlotte Manning of Danvers and Marjorie Feeney of Falmouth. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Michele Tessier, Michael Riordon, Justin Riordon, Brian Riordon and James Riordon and four great grandchildren, Abigail, John, Jeffrey and Jason and many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Memorial contributions may be made to the Central NH VNA & Hospice, www.centralvna.org Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, Billerica.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 27, 2020