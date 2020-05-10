Edward David Perkins
1948 - 2020
of Nashua, NH; 71

Edward David Perkins, 71, of Nashua, NH, passed away unexpectedly Monday April 27, 2020, in the Southern NH Regional Medical Center in Nashua. He was born in Gloucester, MA on December 23, 1948, a son of the late Herbert and Helen (Dansforth) Perkins. Edward proudly served his country in the US Navy. He worked for Teradyne in Nashua for over 25 years, retiring in 1998. Edward loved his CB radios.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 49 years, Linda (Hubert) Perkins of Nashua, a daughter, Lisa Perkins of Dracut, MA, a grandson, David Edward Gendron of Dracut, MA, brother-in-law Paul Hubert and wife Nancy of Pelham, NH, nephew John Buxton, and niece, Chris Carver.

There are no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a time when it is safe to gather again. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Peabody Funeral Home & Crematorium
15 Birch Street
Derry, NH 03038
(603) 432-2801
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

