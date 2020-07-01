Edward Francis Barry Jr, age 83, passed on June 17, 2020. He was a son of Edward Francis Barry and Katherine (Kiley) and father of Gregory Simon and Petica A. Lubin.
Mr. Barry was born and raised in South Boston and Milton. He was a graduate of Boston Latin High School, Georgetown University and Boston College Law School.
He married, and later divorced, Sharon Lynn Defty. The couple raised their family in Manchester by the Sea. Edward began a law career with his firm Bradly, Barry and Tarlow. His attention soon turned to real estate development in the greater Boston area. His vision was pioneering in the early 1980's to restore historic buildings that were used for office space but where people also enjoyed living and socializing. A partial list of his developments includes Russia Wharf, the Charlestown Navy Yards and One Memorial Drive in Cambridge. He had a passion for working with and for minorities and was a foundational partner of Franklin Place Associates, a minority owned development firm.
Mr. Barry had a lifelong passion for horses, enjoying showing hunter jumpers, steeple chase racing and as an active member of the Myopia Hunt Club. He adored classical music, attended the Boston Symphony Orchestra as often as possible, and studied music theory at the Longy school. He loved to ski, take long swims at beaches in Cape Cod, walk the streets and city parks of Boston and Lowell, and engage in good conversation. Ed was known as someone who took the time to get to know everyone in his community.
The end of his career moved him to Lowell where he worked to restore the Boott Cotton Mills in collaboration with the National Parks Service.
He is survived by his son and daughter and two grandsons, Ryland and Westan Lubin.
Services will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.