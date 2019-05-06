|
of Tyngsboro TYNGSBORO Edward F. McCarthy, age 89, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Martina (Megele) McCarthy, with whom he would have shared 65 years of marriage, this September.
Born in Lowell, MA, on March 23, 1930, he was the eldest son of the late Francis T. and Gladys (Williams) McCarthy. Edward was a graduate of Lowell High School. Following his schooling he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was an active service member during the Korean War. He then went on to work for Raytheon in Bedford, MA, as an aircraft mechanic, and retired from there after 35 years.
In his free time, Edward enjoyed wood working, as well as hunting and fishing. At any given time, he could be found in his basement workshop. Anything you could imagine, he could build. The great teller of jokes, but master of none, he always had his own special wit. Above all else though, Edward loved spending time with his family, and the memories he made with them will be cherished always.
Besides his loving wife, Edward is survived by his four children, Michael McCarthy and his wife Betsy of Tyngsboro, Charlotte McCarthy of Jaffrey, NH, Susan Hayden of Tyngsboro, and Erika LaRiviere and her husband Daniel of Hudson, NH; his nine grandchildren, Kristen, Michael, Lindsey, Gregory, Matthew, Jenna, Genevieve, George, and Julie; his seven great-grandchildren, Kailani, Aubrey, Christian, Madison, Scarlet, Thomas, and Travis; his six siblings, Mary Petren and her husband William, David McCarthy and his wife Fran, Dorothy Moore and her husband Glenn, Kathleen Taylor and her husband Jim, Richard McCarthy and his wife Kathy, and Francis McCarthy and his wife Brenda; his two sister-in-laws, Ann McCarthy and Grace McCarthy, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Edward was the brother of the late Virginia Cogan, Eloise Kenner, William McCarthy, John McCarthy, Daniel McCarthy, and Gerald McCarthy. MCCARTHY Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Tuesday, May 7th, from 4 pm until 7 pm. His Funeral will begin on Wednesday, May 8th, at the funeral home at 9 am. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am, at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro, MA. Burial in Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery will follow. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 6, 2019