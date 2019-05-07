|
Edward F. McCarthy of Tyngsboro
TYNGSBORO - Edward F. McCarthy, age 89, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Martina (Megele) McCarthy. He was the eldest son of the late Francis T. and Gladys (Williams) McCarthy. Besides his wife he is survived by his four children, Michael McCarthy and his wife Betsy of Tyngsboro, Charlotte McCarthy of Jaffrey, NH, Susan Hayden of Tyngsboro, and Erika LaRiviere and her husband Daniel of Hudson, NH.
Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Tuesday, May 7th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. His Funeral will begin on Wednesday, May 8th at the funeral home at 9 a.m. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro, MA. Burial in Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery will follow. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 7, 2019