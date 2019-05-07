Lowell Sun Obituaries
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 957-5032
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Dracut Funeral Home
2159 Lakeview Avenue
Dracut, MA 01826
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Church
95 Lakeview Ave.
Tyngsboro, MA
Edward F. McCarthy of Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO - Edward F. McCarthy, age 89, passed away at his home on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Martina (Megele) McCarthy. He was the eldest son of the late Francis T. and Gladys (Williams) McCarthy. Besides his wife he is survived by his four children, Michael McCarthy and his wife Betsy of Tyngsboro, Charlotte McCarthy of Jaffrey, NH, Susan Hayden of Tyngsboro, and Erika LaRiviere and her husband Daniel of Hudson, NH.

Friends and family are invited to call at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Tuesday, May 7th from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. His Funeral will begin on Wednesday, May 8th at the funeral home at 9 a.m. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Ave., Tyngsboro, MA. Burial in Tyngsboro Memorial Cemetery will follow. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence, MA 01843.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 7, 2019
