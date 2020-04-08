|
Beloved Father and Grandfather
Navy Veteran of the Korean War
Edward F. Mrozowski, Jr., 88, passed away on Palm Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at the Mary Immaculate Center in Lawrence. Ed had suffered with dementia for several years, and died following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Elaine (Bradley) Mrozowski who passed away on November 7, 2016.
Edward was born in Lowell on July 2, 1931, a son of the late Edward F. Sr. and Kay (Swistack) Mrozowski. He was a graduate of the Polish American School, Lowell High School, class of 1949, and Northeastern University. A Navy Veteran of the Korean War, Ed served from 1951-1955, receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
For many years, Ed was employed as a Systems Forecast Analyst at Avco Research Lab then at Textron Systems.
Ed was a communicant of St. Joseph's Lithuanian Church on Rogers St. until its closing. He then attended the Immaculate Conception Church.
Ed enjoyed building furniture, drawing, painting, and fly fishing. Walt Disney World was one of his favorite places to visit. He also enjoyed Vanilla ice cream while spending time with his family. He always looked forward to Red Sox and Patriots games.
Surviving Ed are his son, Edward F. Mrozowski, III and his wife Jennifer of Methuen; his two grandchildren, Katelynn Mrozowski and Edward F. Mrozowski, IV. He missed his daughter Susan Bradley and his two grandchildren Alisha Bradley and Courtney Bradley very much.
Ed III will always remember the special facetime call he had with his Dad from the nursing home before he died.
A Private Family Catholic Burial Service will take place in the Holy Trinity Cemetery, Lowell.
As an expression of sympathy, Ed's family has requested that an act of kindness in his memory be made to support the medical, nursing, first responders, and all those who are working to keep us safe during this COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 8, 2020