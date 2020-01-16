|
Loving Husband, Father,
and World's Best Grampa
CHELMSFORD
Edward F. Vavra, age 75, of Dracut, passed away on January 12, 2020 at Palm Center Nursing Home, after battling a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Esther (Sokorelis) Vavra, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
Born in Lowell, MA on January 24, 1944, he was a son of the late Romalda (Bishop) Vavra. Following his education, Edward went on to work as a flooring installer. He owned and operated his own business, Kristin Carpet Company, for 35 years before his retirement. In his retirement, Edward continued working with his son at his landscaping company.
In his free time, Edward was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting with his best friends any chance he could. He was also fondly known as the neighborhood handyman; he would fix or build anything he could for anyone. When he had some down time, he loved watching Science Fiction shows and movies, and dining out with his wife. Above all else though, Edward loved his family. His grandchildren were the light of his life, and watching them grow brought him immeasurable joy.
Along with his wife, Edward is survived by his two children, Kristin Peterson and her husband Raymond of Lowell, and Christopher Vavra and his wife April of Windham, NH; his four grandchildren, Riley and Logan Peterson, and Catherine and Max Vavra; his brother George Vavra of NH; his siblings in law, Frances Whalen and her husband Robert of Lowell, Lois McCabe and her husband William of Lowell, and Eli Sokorelis of Portsmouth, NH; his former siblings in law, Martha Leary of NH, and Katie Vavra of NH, as well as many dear nieces and nephews.
Edward was the beloved brother of the late Robert Vavra. He was also predeceased by his best friends and hunting cohorts, Charles Manousos and Arthur Andricopoulos.
The Vavra family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Palm Center and Merrimack Valley Hospice, for their compassion and care during this difficult time.
A Funeral Service will be held at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, on Saturday, January 18th at 11 a.m. At the request of the family, burial will take place privately. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online message or condolence, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 16, 2020