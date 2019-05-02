|
Reverend Edward G. "Ned" Carroll, a priest for the Archdiocese of Boston for over 50 years, passed away after a long illness at the Regina Cleri Residence in Boston on Tuesday morning, April 30, 2019. He was 77 years old. Fr. Carroll was born in Lowell. He was one of 2 sons born to Edward and Alice Carroll. He grew up in Lowell and attended Saint Peter School in Lowell and graduated high school from Keith Academy. He attended a seminar hosted by Cardinal William O'Connell and instantly knew that being a priest was the vocation destined for him. He graduated from Saint John Seminary with his Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy and his Master's Degree in Theology. He was ordained on June 7, 1967 and served his God and parishioners for 52 years. He served as a Parochial Vicar at Saint Zepherin Church in Wayland, Saint Rita Church in his hometown of Lowell for many years, Saint Peter Church in Plymouth, Saint Joseph Church in Needham, Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy, Immaculate Conception Church Everett and ended his parish life at Saint Barbara Church in Woburn. Fr. Carroll wanted members of his faith community to be a part of the church community rather than attendees. Music was the one way he really connected with his parishioners. He was the choir director for the Saint John Seminarian Choir. He was one of the original "Singing Priests" who sang Broadway show tunes and inspirational hymns to engage the community and raise money for local charities. His rendition of "Come Back to Sorrento" which he sang in Italian, always brought the audience to their feet, as well as the comical interaction amongst the priests on stage and the audience. He was always involved in the music ministry and choirs at all the churches he was assigned to. Nothing made him happier than celebrating Mass and having his congregation fully involved in the liturgy and its music. He was also deeply involved the CYO programs, including Boys Basketball and Girls Softball and a Teen Drop-in Center. He was proud to serve his God as a priest, serve his parishioners in their joyful moments, as well as during their life's challenges, and help deepen and strengthen their faith and his own during his ministry.
Father Carroll made the most of the opportunities and time he was given. He loved to travel the world, especially Europe. He had the great fortune to spend a summer in a parish in England. He was an avid golfer spending most Wednesdays golfing with his classmates from the seminary. He was a Boston sports fan and once had the memorable experience of singing the National Anthem prior to a Red Sox game. He loved reminiscing about old times and was a great storyteller.
Father Carroll's favorite movie was "South Pacific". He would never miss an opportunity to mention that he was asked "sight unseen" to perform in the Broadway traveling production playing Lt. Cable. Even though he was thrilled to be asked he said he liked being a priest. Father Carroll also loved really bad, corny jokes. He loved to tell them, laugh at them and then laugh again at everyone's reaction to them.
He had a great circle of family, friends, and parishioners who enriched his life. As his illness progressed, he wasn't afraid of his eventual passing, and planned his funeral giving special care to the music. He longed to be one with his God and those he loved who had passed before him.
Fr. Carroll was the beloved son of the late Edward J. and Alice T. Carroll. He was the brother of the late Robert E. Carroll. He was the loving uncle to Kathleen LaPorte of Hudson, NH, Theresa Carroll of San Diego, CA, and the late Robert J. Carroll and great-uncle to Alyssa and Charlie LaPorte. He was the very dear friend to Laura Lally of Lowell, Lt. Colonel James Lally of N. Andover, Thomas Lally of Revere, and their families. He was the very dear friend to the many fellow priests who he shared his years with at Regina Cleri. Carroll Family, friends, and parishioners may pay their respects at the Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston on Friday, May 3 from 3-4 p.m. or at St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Road, Woburn on Monday May 6 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Barbara's Church with Cardinal Sean O'Malley presiding on Monday at 11 a.m. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Regina Cleri Residence, 60 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston, MA 02114. Arrangements by the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., Burlington. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.woburncatholic.org, www.bostoncatholic.org/reginaCleriResidence.aspx, or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 2, 2019