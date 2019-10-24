|
Edward G. "Teddy" Harrington
of Ayer and York, Maine
AYER - Edward G. "Teddy" Harrington, 67, of Ayer and York, Maine died unexpectedly Monday, October 21, 2019 at his home.
Teddy was born in Ayer, October 3, 1952, a son of the late G. Robert and Geraldine A. (Fitzgerald) Harrington and was a graduate of Ayer High School.
He was the husband of Sheri Ann (Gresco) Harrington who died in October 2011.
An accomplished and talented chef, Teddy worked for over 35 years at his family's business, the Piccolino Club in Shirley, retiring in 2007.
Following his retirement, he worked summers at the Cape Neddick Lobster Pound and Restaurant in York, Maine.
He enjoyed spending time at his home in York, Maine and competed in many cooking and BBQ competitions that took place in various locations between Maine and Memphis, TN.
He leaves his son, Zachary R. Harrington of Ayer; his daughter, Ryan Harrington of Leominster; his brother, Robert G. Harrington of Fitchburg; a stepdaughter, Lindsey Gresco of Dracut; three grandchildren, Avery Harrington, Sean Soubosky and Maxwell Banfield.
HARRINGTON - Teddy's family will receive family and friends from 4-6 PM Tuesday, October 29th at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) Ayer. A Time of Remembrance will be held at 5:30 PM.
For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com <http://www.andersonfuneral.com/> .
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 24, 2019