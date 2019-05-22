|
of Lowell LOWELL Edward Joseph 'Sonny' Gath, 82, of Lowell, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Monday, May 20, 2019, at Wingate of Belvidere. He was the beloved widow of the late Carole J. (Crispo) Gath who passed away in 2009.
A son of the late Edward F. Gath and the late Anna (O'Neill) Gath, he was born May 16, 1937, in Lowell, and was educated in the local schools attending Immaculate Conception School and graduating from Lowell High School. He served with the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
Mr. Gath made his lifelong home in Lowell, and was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church. For over thirty five years, he worked for the Lowell Sun, retiring as a composition editor.
Ed enjoyed his family and always looked forward to family gatherings. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and was always asking 'How are the kids doing'. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Delahney 4th Degree #72, and was a Past Grand Knight.
He is survived by his children, Kristen M. Gath of Lowell, Edward J. Gath Jr., and his wife, Melinda, of Lowell, and Joseph F. Gath of Lowell; his beloved grandchidren, Andrew J.Gath, Chloe Gath, Kiera E. Green, and Nathaniel A. Green; his sisters, Ann 'Nancy' Cunha of Lowell, and JoAnn LaBranche of Lowell; his sisters-in-law, Georgette Frisch of Tewksbury and Therese Black of Wilmington; his brothers-in-law, Joseph Crispo of Wilmington and George Crispo Jr. of Goffstown, NH; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also the father of the late Kiersten M. Gath, and brother in law of the late David Crispo. GATH ON THURSDAY, YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS CALLING HOURS 3 UNTIL 7 PM, AT THE MAHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 187 NESMITH STREET, LOWELL 978-452-6361. HIS FUNERAL WILL BEGIN AT 9 AM, ON FRIDAY. HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL BE OFFERED AT IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH, 144 EAST MERRIMACK ST., LOWELL AT AT 10 AM. BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. MEMORIALS IN HIS NAME MAY BE MADE TO THE , 150 CAMBRIDGE PARK DRIVE, SUITE 202, CAMBRIDGE, MA 02140. E-CONDOLENCE - MAHONEYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Lowell Sun on May 22, 2019