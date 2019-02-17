Lowell Sun Obituaries
M.R. Laurin & Son Funeral Home
295 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 452-0121
Edward J. Leblanc Obituary
Edward J. Leblanc
of Lowell; 88

LOWELL - Mr. Edward J. Leblanc, 88, passed away Thursday February 14th at the Blaire House in Tewksbury.

Edward was born December 14, 1930 in Rutland, Vermont a son of the late Edmund and Francis (Robinson) Leblanc.

Edward served his country in the Marines during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return he settled in Lowell where he met his wife of sixty years, Dorothy (Donaghey) Leblanc. They married in 1958 and had just celebrated their 60th anniversary in June of 2018.

Edward worked for over 40 years most of his life as a machinist for C.G. Sergeants in Graniteville, Westford. After his retirement he worked for Material Installations in which he helped set-up office cubicles.

He loved working on farms, and his favorite hobby was carpentry where he would spend time in his basement makings things.

He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Leblanc, a brother, Paul Leblanc and his wife Carol, two sisters, Mary Daigle and her husband Richard, Ruthann Long; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

LEBLANC - Relatives and friends will be received at the M.R.LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Tuesday, February 19th from 10:00 am to 11:30am. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Funeral arrangements under the direction of directors, Louis M. Fazio III, M.Richard Laurin, and Scott Laurin. For condolences or directions, please go to www.laurinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
